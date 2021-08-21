RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Military General Tunji Olurin dies at 76

Authors:

bayo wahab

Olurin was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun.

General Tunji Olurin died at the age of 76 (TheNation)
General Tunji Olurin died at the age of 76 (TheNation)

General Tunji Olurin (rtd) former military administrator in Oyo and Ekiti state is dead.

Recommended articles

Olurin reportedly died at the age of 76 in the early hours of Saturday, August 21, 2021.

According to Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother, the politician died at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a bried illness.

Olurin was the military administrator of Ekiti state from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007.

The deceaded , who was a political ally of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.

He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun state.

He was also a Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Former Military General Tunji Olurin dies at 76

Plateau Unrest: Kogi Govt evacuates stranded students

Lai Mohammed explains why repentant Boko Haram terrorists won’t be prosecuted

Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram supplier of fertilizer used in making explosives

Jos Killings: 25 suspects arrested as Plateau Govt returns survivors to Ondo

PDP mocks President Buhari, says he’s already a failure in governance

Nigerian children 2nd most affected by climate change globally - UNICEF

MNJTF moves to clear remnants of Boko Haram terrorists from Lake Chad region