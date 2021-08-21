General Tunji Olurin (rtd) former military administrator in Oyo and Ekiti state is dead.
Former Military General Tunji Olurin dies at 76
Olurin reportedly died at the age of 76 in the early hours of Saturday, August 21, 2021.
According to Funso Olurin, the deceased’s brother, the politician died at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a bried illness.
Olurin was the military administrator of Ekiti state from October 8, 2006 until April 27, 2007.
The deceaded , who was a political ally of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo hailed from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District of Ogun State.
He was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2011 general election in Ogun state.
He was also a Field Commander of ECOMOG Peacekeeping Force in Liberia from 1992 to 1993 during the First Liberian Civil War.
