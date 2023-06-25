ADVERTISEMENT
Former Gov Matawalle donates ₦200m for Sallah celebrations

News Agency Of Nigeria

Danfulani, who thanked Matawalle for the gesture described it as timely as it will cushion the economic hardship among the citizens in the state especially at grassroots.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, issued in Gusau on Saturday by the State Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

Danfulani, who is the Chairman of the distribution committee said that the beneficiaries included the members, stakeholders of the party, women, youth groups and associations.

Other beneficiaries were orphans and the less privileged, Islamic scholars, media practitioners, and social media handlers, among others.

“The gesture is aimed at assisting people to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Eid-el-Kabir festival with ease.

“The committee had already started the distribution of the money to all the beneficiaries,” Idris quoted Danfulani as saying.

Danfulani, who thanked Matawalle for the gesture described it as timely as it will cushion the economic hardship among the citizens in the state especially at grassroots.

The party’s Chairman assured that the committee would ensure that all the targeted beneficiaries receive the gesture before Wednesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

