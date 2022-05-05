RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Former Abia Deputy Speaker files suit to stop PDP primaries

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that a presidential aspirant, Mr Cosmas Ndukwe, filed an ex-parte application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with its scheduled primary election.

Cosmos Ndukwe (DailyPost)
When the matter was called on Thursday, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN), told the court that he received PDP’s affidavit stating why the primary election should not be stopped late on Wednesday.

Erokoro prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him to peruse the document and respond to the reasons adduced to by the PDP against the suit of his client.

Counsel to the PDP, Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), as well as counsel to the other defendants, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, subsequently fixed May 10, to hear the matter and asked parties to file and exchange their processes ahead of the day.

NAN reports that Ndukwe, former Deputy Speaker, Abia House of Assembly, had on April 28, filed an ex parte application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with its scheduled primary election.

He said the primary election should be put on hold pending the hearing and determination of his suit, challenging the position of the party on the issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket.

Justice Okorowo, rather than grant Ndukwe’s request, ordered that the PDP should appear before him on May 5, and show cause why the court should not grant Ndukwe’s request.

Ndukwe listed the PDP, its National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022.

