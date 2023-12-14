ADVERTISEMENT
You can film police officers on duty  —  Police spokesperson tells Nigerians

Bayo Wahab

The Force PRO says Nigerians are free to film and photograph police officers on duty.

Force PRO says Nigerians can film police officers on duty. [Guardian]
Force PRO says Nigerians can film police officers on duty. [Guardian]

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force spokesperson stated this on Thursday, December 14, 2023, while responding to a question by a Twitter user, @Boy_Cyril, who was extorted by officers for recording them during a stop and search operation.

The Twitter user asked, “Sir, is it a crime to video during stop and search because I had to pay 10,000 for those officers to give me back my phone after taking it forcefully from me just now.”

Responding, Adejobi said there is nothing wrong with filming and photographing police officers.

He explained that every police officer knows videoing or taking pictures of them on duty is allowed.

Adejobi said, “You can video or take pictures of policemen on duty. We have said it severally. There is nothing wrong with that. You can take up the case. Send an SMS to me or our email box, Pressforabuja@police.gov.ng. You can also talk to your PPRO. Thanks.

In another tweet, Adejobi said, “Every policeman knows that videoing and taking pictures of them on duty is allowed and permitted. Those who attack or harass people for such are just deviants and recalcitrant and unprofessional. Or have you seen any of them telling you he’s not aware?

“They all know. It’s like a case of a criminal who knows committing crimes is criminal and punishable, yet he does it until he’s caught.”

Clarifying his statement, Adejobi in a reply to his tweets said Nigerians can film officers does not mean they must video take their pictures.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

