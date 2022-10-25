RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

Ima Elijah

Zainab Ahmed, said there are signs that the recent flooding in the country would cause more stress to the food system

Nigeria has potential of being food basket in Africa – AGRA (NNN)
Nigeria has potential of being food basket in Africa – AGRA (NNN)

Read Also

The President of the AfDB, Dr Akinwumi Adesina said this at the inauguration of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones in Abuja.

Adesina said the bank’s African Emergency Food Production Facility provided 134 million dollars, while JICA provided 110 million dollars.

Adesina's words: “I would like to thank the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA) for co-financing this with an additional 110 million dollars.

“That means we collectively made available 244 million dollars for emergency food production in Nigeria.’’

The AfDB president also said there was the need for greater action, responsiveness, and delivery to avert a food crisis in the country.

Recall: The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had said there are signs that the recent flooding in the country would cause more stress to the food system, affecting harvest and prices.

“The floods that have been happening are going to cause more stress on our food system. We realise that the floods are currently destroying crops and therefore the harvest that is expected will be much less, and it will mean that more of our people will struggle to afford food,” she added.

A Pulse Explainer narrowed down the reason for the recent flooding situation in Nigeria. It said that due to the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, many Nigerian communities along the courses of River Niger and River Benue have been affected by floods.

The explainer states that the Nigerian government defaulted on an agreement with the Cameroon government; ultimately to the detriment of farms in the food basket of the Nation. (READ HERE)

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

CAN demands full-scale investigation into attack on Apostle Suleman

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

Flooding: Nigeria receives $244 million for emergency food production

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

2023: Vote, not fight – APC Senatorial Candidate charges youths

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

Floods: Amnesty Programme delivers truckload of relief materials to Bayelsa victims

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: Group declares 3 days fasting, prayer for Makinde’s emergence, peaceful poll

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

2023: APC gets more defectors in Sokoto

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Petrol scarcity: Why Nigerians should stop panic buying

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Panic over fuel scarcity as petrol queues resurface in Lagos

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Wike says the award Buhari bestowed on him attests to his performance

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Peter Obi's running mate. (PM News)

Calling Lekki shooting 'massacre' is debatable - Obi's running mate, Datti

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Breaking: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy. [SaharaReporters]

BREAKING: 7 killed as gunmen attack Apostle Suleman's convoy

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack