Flood claims 3 lives in Jos metropolis

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Gangere, Rikkos, Bauchi road and Eto-Baba communities, of Jos North Local Government were flooded as result of heavy rains on Sunday and Monday that lasted for many hours.

Eugene Nyenlong, Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told NAN that his agency got a distress call that three persons had died as a result of the flood. Nyenlong said that NEMA and other stakeholders were going to the affected communities to assess the situation.

“As I speak to you, we are moving to the scene with other stakeholders to have an on the spot assessment of the disaster, and also carry out advocacy visits.

“From the information before us, three persons have lost their lives from the flood that has become a recurring decimal in those areas.

“I appeal to the Plateau State Government to take stringent measures to ensure that the people vacate the flood prone areas.

“If the people do not want to move out permanently, they can vacate the areas during rainy season and return during dry season,” he advised.

According to the zonal coordinator, there is a tributary that connects the communities and make them susceptible to flood. He further noted that apart from the tributary, the areas had poor drainage system.

Sunday Abdu, the Executive Secretary, Plateau State Emergency Agency (SEMA), also told NAN that they were on their way to the affected communities. Abdu, said that the agency would know the next line of action after an on the spot assessment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

