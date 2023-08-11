ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First lady welcomes rescued Chibok girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mrs Tinubu promised to ensure that Rebecca will be well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu
The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Recommended articles

The first lady, in company of the Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima, promised to ensure that Rebecca is well taken care of medically and fit to return to school willingly.

Mrs Tinubu, amidst emotional trauma, appreciated the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and other security agencies and people who were involved in Rebecca’s rescue.

Our dear daughter, Rebecca, I welcome you, I’ve been praying for you all night, it is well with you, what has happened to her is much traumatised; words are inadequate for me to describe it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cases of amnesia should be treated; it is difficult to get by, but since you are still here, God has plans for you. I thank the office of the NSA and NIA for not relenting and everyone that is assisting in her rehabilitation.

“Rebecca will be our first comeback story and returnee, she is our first fruit; she is a case I am quite interested in to see that she can go back to school at her own pace.’’

The first lady said her NGO, Renewed Hope Initiative, is strongly working on how matured girls who are forced out of school can return to school for quality education. She promised that Rebecca will be one of the first recipients of her free education benevolence.

Tinubu said the younger ones, if well educated, would be able to fit into the society and inherit the good legacies the older ones are leaving behind.

Earlier, I talked to the NSA representative about cases of alternative high school where girls like Rebecca can go back and learn at their pace, because education is important for her and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They need education as tool for the market place, to be able to understand and manage the inheritance and legacies that shall be handed to them.

“We pray and continue to pray that all our children that are still with Boko Haram will come back home, we are waiting in earnest, we have not given up hope, I am sure that by the time she is reunited with her parents, she will be glad.

“With the governor waiting for her, she is in good hands,’’ the first lady said.

Responding, Rebecca, in her low voice, told the first lady that she could barely understand English Language, but the first lady condoled her, saying that she would overcome it.

Earlier, Rear Admiral Yaminu Musa, the Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, NSA, said Rebecca, kidnapped at age 13 in 2014 and now 22 years old, was rescued by the government security agencies on July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the returnee has been certified medically and mentally fit to be reunited with her parents in Zana village in Borno state.

He said subsequently, the NSA office would follow up and present her case alongside the 15 other rehabilitated girls that were also rescued for Federal Government education support.

“I’m here to present to you one of those our young ones that were kidnapped in 2014, we are lucky to have one of them back in our midst. Rebecca was kidnapped and abducted from her school in Chibok in 2014 by late Shekarau-led Boko Haram.

“She was rescued and repatriated from Cameroon on July 17, and has completed intensive medical screening and physiological evaluation over the past two weeks by a team of medical and psychological experts between the office of NSA and the National Intelligent Agency.

“Rebecca has been found to be in good health and is psychologically stable; the next step is to hand her over to the Borno state Governor for onward reuniting with her family in Zana.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Team Nigeria wins at 2023 International Debate Championship in Malaysia

Team Nigeria wins at 2023 International Debate Championship in Malaysia

U.S to hold Niger military junta accountable for detained leader’s safety

U.S to hold Niger military junta accountable for detained leader’s safety

First lady welcomes rescued Chibok girl

First lady welcomes rescued Chibok girl

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

NGO advocates laws to protect adolescent girls’ rights to curb child marriage

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

BREAKING: Pat Utomi reveals battle with prostate cancer

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

African Union supports ECOWAS response to coup in Niger

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

Nigerian Navy adopts AI to enhance operational effectiveness – CNS

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

Ajuri Ngelale appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Workers should expect at least ₦‎60k minimum wage  —  Tinubu’s spokesman