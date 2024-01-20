ADVERTISEMENT
First Lady pledges to address environmental sustainability, gender equality

News Agency Of Nigeria

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]
This is contained in a statement by Busola Kukoyi, SA Media to the First Lady, on Friday in Abuja.

The first lady stated this at the Launch of the We Are Equal Campaign and Zero Waste Movement Agreement of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in Maputo, Mozambique.

The First Lady, who was one of the guest speakers at the event, noted that her RHI would drive these ideals using education as a tool.

“I have decided to use education as a tool to promote the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) “We Are Equal“ campaign. This effectively aligns with the mission of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) which is driven by my office to complement the efforts of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Oluremi stated that an alternative high school for girls would soon be established to give girls who dropped out of school the opportunity to acquire secondary school education to enable them to proceed to higher institutions of learning.

“This programme not only recognizes the inherent potential within every girl-child but also serves as a catalyst for empowerment, offering a tailored educational approach that resonates with their unique circumstances.”

In the area of environmental sustainability, the First Lady noted that through the collaborative efforts of government and the private sector, there have been tangible results in waste reduction and innovative recycling programmes.

“This synergy stands as a testament to the power of cooperation in implementing sustainable solutions on a large scale. But are we there yet? Not really.”

She re-emphasised that the goal of the Tinubu administration, which the RHI was supporting, was to ensure that women in Nigeria are engaged in productive activities that contribute to the socio-economic development of individuals, communities and the Nation at large.

“ Nigeria stands as a testament to the power of collaboration in bridging educational and economic gaps to promote gender equity. We firmly believe that empowering women and girls through education, not only transforms their lives but also contributes to the overall progress of our nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

