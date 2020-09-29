An Oyo State High Court has jailed a banker for a cumulative 98 years in prison for stealing close to N200 million from her employer.

Oreoluwa Adesakin was arraigned on 14-count charges bordering on stealing, forgery and fraudulent accounting while she was an employee of First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused her of financial fraud committed against her employers.

Adesakin was found to have converted to personal use over N49.3 million, and $368,203 belonging to the bank.

Justice Muniru Olagunju found her guilty of the charges and convicted her in a ruling on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Details later.