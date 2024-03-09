ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Project Manager, said that attendees would gain insights from accomplished female leaders, exploring topical and self-development topics.

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant
Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

The Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu Agyle Nigeria, Marian Ogaziechi, says the firm plans to empower female students of the University of Lagos in the spirit of the 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

Recommended articles

The firm is an integrated marketing, media buying/investment, entertainment and production agency.

Ogaziechi, in a statement to commemorate the IWD in Lagos on Friday, said the firm would empower female students in the University with a business masterclass and symposium.

She said that selected female students would also be supported with an ₦2 million business grant at the seminar, holding on April 12, at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogaziechi gave the symposium’s theme as ‘Women Leading Change: Empowering the Next Generation of Marketing and Creative Mavericks’.

According to her, this is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at empowering female undergraduate and postgraduate students in Mass Communication, Creative Arts, and others interested in marketing communications.

“This masterclass aims to inspire and equip the next generation of female marketing leaders by providing them with valuable industry knowledge and fostering their professional growth.

“We are passionate about investing in the future of our industry.

“This masterclass is an opportunity for us to share our expertise and empower young female minds with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving world of marketing and communications,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Ifeoma Uzor, the Project Manager, said that attendees would gain insights from accomplished female leaders, exploring topical and self-development topics.

Uzor said erudite and experienced speakers would explore topics centred on breaking navigating gender stereotypes and fostering self-belief in the workplace, crafting a strong professional identity.

According to her, these areas are needed while building a successful career path, and developing essential skills and strategies to excel in the marketing and advertising industry.

She said it helped build connections with industry professionals and gain valuable guidance from female leaders.

Uzor, who doubles as a Media Buying Deputy Manager at D’Agyle, said, “On International Women’s Day, we are committed to empowering and uplifting the next generation of female leaders in marketing and advertising.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This masterclass is a testament to our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within our industry.

“We believe that by providing young women with the necessary tools and support, we can help them achieve their full potential and break barriers in their chosen fields.”

Also, the Project Mobilisation Officer, Oladunni Akinola, said that Dentsu Agyle would also be interested in giving internship opportunities to outstanding students.

“We want to help female students excel and give them the opportunities to be leaders in the industry.

“The masterclass is open to university students from all disciplines with an interest in marketing, communications, and business,” Akinola said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Court fines Qur’anic schools centre ₦500k for name, logo duplication

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Over 6m Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters - Refugees Commission

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Tinubu inaugurates ₦20bn mega tomato processing plant in Kebbi

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Jigawa Governor wants to feed over 5.1million people during Ramadan

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Over 1500 sacked OAUTHC staff protest against suitability test

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

Bandits continue reign of terror in Kaduna, gun down worshipers inside mosque

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

ECOWAS expresses fears, says West Africa under present danger of terrorism

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Police bust baby factory in Abia State, rescue 16 pregnant women, 8 kids

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Some of the schoolchildren that were abducted from their schools by bandits in Nigeria (FR24)

1,683 school children kidnapped in 8 years in Nigeria

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs March 4 — FG

Lagos-Sagamu expressway’s long bridge undergoes repairs Monday — FG

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms [Newsnaija]

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices [Daily Trust]

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices