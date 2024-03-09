Firm to empower UNILAG female students with free masterclass, ₦2m grant

The firm is an integrated marketing, media buying/investment, entertainment and production agency.

Ogaziechi, in a statement to commemorate the IWD in Lagos on Friday, said the firm would empower female students in the University with a business masterclass and symposium.

She said that selected female students would also be supported with an ₦2 million business grant at the seminar, holding on April 12, at the university.

Ogaziechi gave the symposium’s theme as ‘Women Leading Change: Empowering the Next Generation of Marketing and Creative Mavericks’.

According to her, this is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility aimed at empowering female undergraduate and postgraduate students in Mass Communication, Creative Arts, and others interested in marketing communications.

“This masterclass aims to inspire and equip the next generation of female marketing leaders by providing them with valuable industry knowledge and fostering their professional growth.

“We are passionate about investing in the future of our industry.

“This masterclass is an opportunity for us to share our expertise and empower young female minds with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the ever-evolving world of marketing and communications,” she said.

Similarly, Ifeoma Uzor, the Project Manager, said that attendees would gain insights from accomplished female leaders, exploring topical and self-development topics.

Uzor said erudite and experienced speakers would explore topics centred on breaking navigating gender stereotypes and fostering self-belief in the workplace, crafting a strong professional identity.

According to her, these areas are needed while building a successful career path, and developing essential skills and strategies to excel in the marketing and advertising industry.

She said it helped build connections with industry professionals and gain valuable guidance from female leaders.

Uzor, who doubles as a Media Buying Deputy Manager at D’Agyle, said, “On International Women’s Day, we are committed to empowering and uplifting the next generation of female leaders in marketing and advertising.

“This masterclass is a testament to our dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within our industry.

“We believe that by providing young women with the necessary tools and support, we can help them achieve their full potential and break barriers in their chosen fields.”

Also, the Project Mobilisation Officer, Oladunni Akinola, said that Dentsu Agyle would also be interested in giving internship opportunities to outstanding students.

“We want to help female students excel and give them the opportunities to be leaders in the industry.