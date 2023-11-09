ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ACG said that 180 other persons were also rescued from different disasters within the same period.

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States [Twitter:LASG]
Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States [Twitter:LASG]

Recommended articles

The Assistant Controller-General (ACG) Zone F, Chika Njoku, gave the figure on Thursday in Lagos, at the beginning of an awareness campaign on the prevention of fire incidents, ahead of the year-end harmattan.

Njoku said that property valued at N4.7 billion was also lost to fire in the zone during the period.

He said that 133 persons were, however, saved in 216 fire incidents, alongside property estimated at N23.1 billion, within the zone, during the period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ACG said that 180 other persons were also rescued from different disasters within the same period.

Ahead of the harmattan, he warned the residents of Lagos against activities that could cause fire outbreaks.

Njoku said that the zone had taken the initiative to remind the general public as well as men of the service to take precautions ahead of the period, which experiences more of fire incidents.

“The essence of this briefing is to remind and arouse our level of preparedness so we will be able to face this period fairly so that there will be no loopholes.

“Although we cannot totally eradicate fire outbreaks, we are trying to minimise them, and also the negative effects on the affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can equally agree with me on our mandate, which is to save life and property through advocacy, education, training and through firefighting,” he said.

He encouraged the public to take necessary precautions and to reach out to the fire service in case of any outbreak.

The official promised prompt response to distress calls.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Court rejects Apapa's move to replace Imo LP governorship candidate

Court rejects Apapa's move to replace Imo LP governorship candidate

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

Gov Fubara 'folds,' reaffirms Wike as his principal

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

CBN moves to go after currency speculators and hoarders

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Reps urge Wike to prioritise security of lives, revenue generation in FCT

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah