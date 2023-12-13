ADVERTISEMENT
Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market

News Agency Of Nigeria



Fire Service loses personnel as fire razes shops in Enugu market


Ohaa, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, said that personnel of the fire service later brought the fire, which started at 3.00 a.m. on Wednesday, under control.

He bemoaned the loss of the fire officer, whose name was not given, describing the deceased as a dedicated and courageous firefighter.

The fire chief said that the officer’s death was a huge loss to the fire service and the state.

“We are in pain, in sorrow and grief after our efforts to resuscitate the officer by rushing him to the hospital and medical experts attending to him failed,” he said.

Also, Mike Nome, President, Auto Spare Parts Market Association, Coal Camp, Enugu, said that goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire that razed over 40 shops.

Nome said that the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, but added that the incident might not be unconnected with an electrical surge.

He said that the fire, which started from one of the shops; was noticed by security guards in the market, but who had difficulty entering the shop because of the burglar-proof fixed on the windows and door.

“They were still struggling with the shop’s burglar-proof when the fire spread to the adjoining fast food shop and a gas cylinder exploded, making things more difficult.

“We invited the fire service and they responded to our call. Unfortunately, one of the firefighters collapsed owing to the thick smoke from the fire.

“When his colleagues noticed it, they raised the alarm. We rushed him to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu but he didn’t make it. It is quite a sad development.

“The fire affected over 40 shops and destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions.

“We are appealing to the government and good-spirited individuals to come to our rescue,” the president said.

A security guard at the market, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that there was an electric spark after power was restored following which smoke was noticed within the affected line.

