A massive gas explosion rocked the Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of Lagos State on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

In its preliminary report, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the explosion at Cele Bus Stop in Iju Ishaga was as a result of an accident involving an unknown truck conveying gasoline.

"The impact of the explosion led to fire on adjoining buildings and several vehicles burnt," LASEMA said.

The agency also noted that many people were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Several emergency responders have arrived at the scene to contain the fire from causing further damage.

Details later.