Fire incident at Murtala Muhammed International airport under control - FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday said the fire incident that occurred earlier on Wednesday at Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos was successfully brought under control.

This is contained in a statement signed by Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection in Abuja.

“At approximately 0723 hours this morning, a suspected electrical spark at the baggage hall ceiling caused the smoke incident that was reported at Terminal 1 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The source of the smoke was identified as burning litium inverter battery installation at the basement .

“Promptly responding to the situation at 0730hrs the dedicated firefighters from the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Electrical Department of the Authority initiated immediate action,” he said.

According to him, their swift response and professional efforts have successfully brought the situation under control. He said that the terminal building was promptly evacuated due to the smoke that had permeated some areas of the facility.

“This is in accordance with our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of passengers, staff, and all airport users.