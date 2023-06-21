ADVERTISEMENT
Fintiri releases ₦‎100m counterpart fund for AGILE project

News Agency Of Nigeria

The project is geared toward improving education infrastructure, promote social behaviour change in communities, among others.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State. (Punch)
The governor made this known during an engagement with government officials and stakeholders in Yola on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that AGILE is a World Bank-assisted project, in collaboration with the National Project Coordinating Unit (NPCU).

Represented by Hajiya Aisha Umar, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Fintiri

said that with the released fund, Adamawa would be in the forefront in the implementation of the project.

He appealed to stakeholders to continue to support government to achieve the goals of the project.

The project’s Task Team Lead, Aisha Mohammed, said the engagement was an opportunity for the Adamawa Government

to discuss issues related to successful implementation.

She urged stakeholders to actively contribute their wealth of experience for the success of the project in Adamawa.

In her presentation, Dr Fatima Jagun, the Operations Officer and Health Specialist, World Bank Group, said “the project touches various sectors such as healthcare, women affairs, and environment, geared toward improving secondary education, especially for girls.’’

According to her, the project will improve education infrastructure, promote social behaviour change in communities, provide health infrastructure, as well as climate change information and digital literacy

News Agency Of Nigeria

