Fintiri approves payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage

Emmanuel Fashe, State Chairman, of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting with Fintiri on Monday in Yola.

According to him, state government workers will start receiving the new minimum wage from August, while those of the local governments will commence from September.

“The template to be used is the consequential adjustment table that was used in 2019, pending the release of the table from the National Salaries, Wages and Income Commission.

“Whatever the worker was getting as the present national minimum wage of ₦32,000 as it applies to Adamawa, that same will be applied in terms of percentages in implementation of the new minimum wage,” he said.

Fashe assured the state and local government staffers of the governor’s determination to prioritise their welfare.