Fintiri approves ₦10,000 monthly palliative for Adamawa civil servants, pensioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that plans had been concluded to purchase shuttle buses to convey workers to and fro the state secretariat and for inter-local government transportation.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)
Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri re-elected. (Punch)

The Governor’s Chief of Staff, Dr Edgar Amos, disclosed this during an interactive session with newsmen in Yola on Wednesday.

Amos, who is the Chairman, Special Committee on mitigating the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the residents of the state, said that the governor also approved the full implementation of the national minimum wage for local government workers with effect from August.

According to him, the governor also approved the procurement of 70 trucks of maize and 20 trucks of rice for distribution to the people at subsidised rate.

He further said that the government would also purchase 50 trucks of fertiliser for state civil servants at subsidised rate.

Amos said the measures were part of the recommendations submitted by the special committee constituted to work put palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal policy.

