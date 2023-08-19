ADVERTISEMENT
FG vows to change Nigeria's image as world's '419' capital

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Federal Government expressed optimism that Nigeria will no longer be known as being notorious for fraud.

President Bola Tinubu and Minister-designate, Hannatu Musawa. [TAN]
Musawa made the pledge while speaking during a visit to her home state of Katsina on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The minister-designate expressed strong optimism that Nigeria will no longer be reckoned as the ‘419’ capital of the world.

We will project the ministry in a way that we can really change the narrative of who Nigerians are. No longer are we going to be known as the 419 capital in the world!” she noted.

“Through this ministry, we will be able to push the narrative that will put Nigeria at the forefront of not only entertainment but also culture because it’s a country with a diverse reach culture and that it’s something that we owe to protect,” Musawa said.

Pulse reports that the term, 419, is used to denote fraudulent acts because obtaining money under false pretence with intent to defraud is a crime punishable under Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the minister-designate also thanked Nigerians for their patience and enjoined them to continue to support the policies of President Bola Tinubu's government.

She said, “I intend to employ the best hands and reach out to Nigerians in the Diaspora in various areas they specialized in and persuade them to come back to Nigeria to put their hands in trying to move to the world to bring a positive change.

“Through this, we will also be able to build great revenue to support the Tinubu administration because I have the required experience.

“This ministry, from next week, we are going to put out a timetable that we will be able to give Nigerians an idea of the kind of work we intend to do.

Speaking further, she said, “We are going to hit the ground running. I thank Nigerians for their resilience and patience, urging them to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, as they try to effect the mandate and apply an action plan.

“Nigerians should give them the necessary support. With the kind of mission that the President and his Vice have, a little patience is required from Nigerians

“They have a road map that will really revolutionise the country and elevate it to a better country,” Musawa maintained.

