ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to reconstruct collapsed Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway bridge - Umahi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi stated that the reconstruction of the bridge would end the plight of commuters plying the road.

Sen. Dave Umahi, Minister of Works (Credit: Google)
Sen. Dave Umahi, Minister of Works (Credit: Google)

Recommended articles

Umahi said this when he and Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State visited the scene of the collapsed bridge for an on-the-spot assessment as part of his working visit to the state.

He said that the reconstruction of the bridge would end the plight of commuters plying the road, adding that the collapse of the bridge was unfortunate, and the government would in the meantime, provide alternative road for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “We are going to look at the second bridge and see how far the remedial work will be done on it. We are going to scale up the reconstruction of the two bridges alongside with the road construction.

“I want to assure you that I have directed the contractor to do everything possible to provide an alternative road.

“We are going to work on the second bridge to ascertain the integrity of the bridge and see if we can use it while we demolish the collapsed one and start the reconstruction.

“I believe the contractor is hearing us and the process will start immediately. I want to have a memo which I will send to Mr President.”

The minister added that the report and pictures of the collapsed bridge sent to him were the same with what he was seeing. He explained that the collapse occurred because the pipes were exposed, adding that the bridge was constructed in 1968.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the Enugu Government of his support, and thanked him for his initiative in dualising the Enugu to Abakaliki town road.

We have gotten your letter on that and I will be sending my men to come and evaluate it. I can assure you that within the next 7 days you must hear from us; we are doing the drains, and will give you our standard and bills of quantities.

“It is difficult for me to assure any governor that wants a refund, I cannot say, because we came into office and inherited an economy that has more than 90 per cent of its income being used to service debts''.

Mbah thanked Umahi and the FG for the prompt response to the bridge collapse, saying that it underscored the president’s commitment when he took the oath of office.

He is committed to lead with compassion and run an inclusive government, and that is what we are seeing here today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that when the incident happened, he reached out to the FG immediately and within 48 hours the minister was in the state for inspection to find solution on how they can get at least one section of the road done to accommodate the people.

“This is a major gateway road so we cried out to the FG for expeditious action,” Mbah noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Covenant University leads the way as 2024 best Nigerian universities are ranked

Bauchi NLC set to join nationwide strike on October 3

Bauchi NLC set to join nationwide strike on October 3

NSCDC Commandant denies FB account, reveals account belongs to fraudster

NSCDC Commandant denies FB account, reveals account belongs to fraudster

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation amidst academic scandal

FG to reconstruct collapsed Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway bridge - Umahi

FG to reconstruct collapsed Enugu/Port Harcourt expressway bridge - Umahi

Minister of Women Affairs Kennedy-Ohanenye tests her children for drugs

Minister of Women Affairs Kennedy-Ohanenye tests her children for drugs

FCTA crushes 470 motorcycles for illegal operations in Abuja

FCTA crushes 470 motorcycles for illegal operations in Abuja

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Africa needs to rejig its democracy - Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Remove all doubts, work for my victory - LP governorship candidate, Imo

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Young Nigerians and celebrities showed up for Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday, September 21, 2023, nine days after the singer's death. [BBC]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Prof. Idris Bugaje, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (Credit: The Sun Nigeria)

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG