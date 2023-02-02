ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to launch 24/7 citizen’s desk for diaspora response - Minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has said that the Ministry would launch a twenty-four-hour, seven days citizens desk for responding to complaints of Nigerians from across the globe.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [TheNiche]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. [TheNiche]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said that the desk would be a game-changer with the government’s active presence in almost all the countries.

“We are setting up a citizen’s desk so that a 24/7 team should be there, so that Nigerians all over the world can call a dedicated line of the help desk.

“We are about to launch that very soon and this will be a real game changer for Nigerians who are outside the country.

“We are also putting up a diplomatic service digitization initiative so that all our embassies will be able to have one unified communication network,” Onyeama said.

He said that under Buhari’s intervention on creating an enabling environment for ease of doing business, the Ministry had also developed a match making portal to boost foreign direct investments.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have developed a match making portal to facilitate this exchange between Nigerian businesses and foreign businesses and making it easier.

“Mr President set up a Presidential Business enabling environment also for greater ease of doing business and we are doing that concretely by setting up this portal.

“So we have this digital online match making portal and it will give access and connectivity to various businesses and investors for verified Nigerian businesses and skill professionals.

“It leverages on the fact that we have over 100 missions across the world, so we are leveraging on that matchmaking and get businesses to come into the country,” Onyeama added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

TAFTA: Providing world-class creative education to thousands of Nigerian youth

TAFTA: Providing world-class creative education to thousands of Nigerian youth

How fragile border fuels terrorism, economic sabotage - Buhari

How fragile border fuels terrorism, economic sabotage - Buhari

Omo-Agege will end farmers, herder clashes in Delta – APC Chieftain

Omo-Agege will end farmers, herder clashes in Delta – APC Chieftain

PoS operators increase charges to 10% as Naira scarcity persists

PoS operators increase charges to 10% as Naira scarcity persists

FG to launch 24/7 citizen’s desk for diaspora response - Minister

FG to launch 24/7 citizen’s desk for diaspora response - Minister

Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary

Buhari congratulates Arise News on 10th anniversary

NNPCL, Daewoo sign contract for quick repair of Kaduna Refinery

NNPCL, Daewoo sign contract for quick repair of Kaduna Refinery

4 rescued as building collapses in Gwarinpa Estate

4 rescued as building collapses in Gwarinpa Estate

Court dissolves Ganduje's daughter 16-yr-old marriage, orders return of dowry

Court dissolves Ganduje's daughter 16-yr-old marriage, orders return of dowry

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari

BREAKING: Court dismisses suit seeking Buhari's sack

Banks will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele.

CBN will still accept old Naira notes after February 10 - Emefiele

Nigeria's new naira notes

Banks indicted as EFCC goes after naira notes racketeers in Abuja

Godwin-Emefiele (Daylight)

Emefiele bows to pressure, says banks will accept old notes after February 10 deadline