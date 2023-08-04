FG to implement 'no work, no pay' on striking doctors

The directive was communicated through a letter addressed to the Accountant General of the Federation by the Director of Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Andrew Noah, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Olufunso Adebiyi.

The letter, dated August 1 and with serial number DHS/828/T1/410, was titled "Re: Incessant Strike Action by Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD): Implementation of 'No Work, No Pay' Policy of the Federal Government."

The letter stated that NARD, in its letter Ref. No. NARD/SG/2022-2023/050723/459, had extended its ultimatum by an additional two weeks, effective from July 5. The expiration of this extended ultimatum on July 19 prompted NARD to initiate an indefinite strike action on July 26, expressing dissatisfaction with various issues.

Among NARD's key demands were the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), a minimum 200 per cent increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and the upward review of associated allowances. Additionally, they called for the settlement of outstanding arrears of consequential adjustment, hazard allowance, and skipping allowance.

Despite multiple conciliatory meetings held by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labour and Employment, government stakeholders, and the National Assembly, the strike action persisted, and NARD remained adamant in calling off the strike.