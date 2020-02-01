The Minister of Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, made the disclosure when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Dutse in Jigawa, Muhammadu Sunusi.

Nanono disclosed that tractors, fertilsers, chemicals and other inputs would be distributed to farmers under a soft loan scheme designed to encourage agricultural mechanization.

He explained that each of the councils would be allocated N150 million worth of tractors and inputs as soft loan to be repay in 11 years.

“In his new year message; President Muhammad Buhari promised to encourage mechanized agriculture in the 774 local government areas in the country.

“What we need is that the beneficiaries must be a genuine farmers and native of the participating local councils,” Nanono said.

He noted that the gesture was to assist farmers to boost their production capacity so that government could mop up excess produce for strategic reserve.

According to him, the Federal Government would commenced implementation of the programme in the second quarter of the year 2020.

The minister reiterated government’s commitment to accelerate cotton, paddy and livestock productions to enhance food security programme.

Also speaking, Sunusi, who was represented by Basiru Sunusi, the Senior Councillor of the Dutse Emirtae Council, lauded President Buhari over his commitment to reinvigorate agriculture.

Sunusi revealed that the council had set up a committee to mobilize participation in the agriculture transformation programme.

“When we heard about by the federal government plans to give soft loan to farmers in the 774 local government areas, we set up an awareness creation committee to mobilize participation in the programme.

“The committee will also identify suitable crop in each of the seven local government areas under the Dutse Emirate Council,” he said.

Sunusi pledged support to the government’s policies and programmes.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in Jigawa, to inspect facilities at the 50, 000 metric tonnes silos in Jahun Local Governments Area of the state.