FG to deploy 100 electric buses for carbon-neutral future

The President made this revelation during a high-level discussion with stakeholders and investors on the Nigeria Carbon Market and Electric Buses Rollout Programme in Dubai on Saturday, December 02, 2023. The event took place on the fringes of the COP28 climate summit.

President Tinubu outlined the strategic initiative, stating its potential to significantly reduce Nigeria's carbon footprint while simultaneously modernising the country's transport systems. The project is part of a larger effort to position Nigeria and Africa at the forefront of green manufacturing and industrialisation.

During the announcement, President Tinubu expressed his dedication to environmental stewardship, noting that the initiative serves as a testament to Nigeria's commitment to sustainability. The collaboration with the Africa Carbon Market Initiative is seen as a key component of this visionary plan.

"Our visionary plan is a strategic guidepost, directing Nigeria towards becoming an investment-friendly destination for carbon market investments," President Tinubu declared, highlighting the importance of the initiative in attracting investments that align with the nation's commitment to environmental responsibility.