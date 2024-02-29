FG to commence distribution of 42,000mt of grains in Niger State soon

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, when he visited the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Niger would be used as a pilot State for the North Central for the distribution of the grains.

Bago said that the grains would be delivered as soon as possible without waste of time.

“We are going to start making deliveries and as we do that we’re talking to the local governments.

” We will take it to the states and then to the Local Governments so that it will be on the template of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

” NEMA and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) will be responsible for the distribution,” he said.

Bago said he was in Abuja to discuss with Kyari the visit of President Bola Tinubu to Niger for the inauguration of the exercise.

Bago said that the Niger had acquired over 120 trucks of grains to complement the Federal Government’s efforts.

He said that items to be distributed included rice, millet, guinea corn, sorghum, soya, and beans among others.

Also speaking, Kyari said that the distribution of the grains would begin from the States and then to the local governments.

He said that the distribution would be done by NEMA.

“We are going to start from Niger and then go to all the zones for distribution.

” Like I mentioned before, it’s 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, maize, sorghum, millet and dairy,” he said.

He said that the distribution would be done simultaneously across the states.

Kyari said that ONSA, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, the Armed Forces, and NSCDC among others.

” So it’s going to be a very robust operation with even the media and civil societies, religious groups and other unions,” he said.

The minister assured that the distribution would be transparent.

” I assure you it’s going to be very transparent. I have seen that robust matrix that has been drawn out.

” So as soon as it’s out, we’re going to declare to everybody, what is going to where and how. So at least those issues will be clearly addressed,” he said