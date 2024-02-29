ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG to commence distribution of 42,000mt of grains in Niger State soon

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kyari said that ONSA, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, the Armed Forces, and NSCDC among others.

The bagging process of the 42,000MT of grains for distribution, Presidency [Presidency]
The bagging process of the 42,000MT of grains for distribution, Presidency [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Governor Mohammed Bago of Niger disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, when he visited the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Niger would be used as a pilot State for the North Central for the distribution of the grains.

Bago said that the grains would be delivered as soon as possible without waste of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

We are going to start making deliveries and as we do that we’re talking to the local governments.

” We will take it to the states and then to the Local Governments so that it will be on the template of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

” NEMA and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) will be responsible for the distribution,” he said.

Bago said he was in Abuja to discuss with Kyari the visit of President Bola Tinubu to Niger for the inauguration of the exercise.

Bago said that the Niger had acquired over 120 trucks of grains to complement the Federal Government’s efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that items to be distributed included rice, millet, guinea corn, sorghum, soya, and beans among others.

Also speaking, Kyari said that the distribution of the grains would begin from the States and then to the local governments.

He said that the distribution would be done by NEMA.

“We are going to start from Niger and then go to all the zones for distribution.

” Like I mentioned before, it’s 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains, maize, sorghum, millet and dairy,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the distribution would be done simultaneously across the states.

Kyari said that ONSA, the Department of State Services (DSS), Police, the Armed Forces, and NSCDC among others.

” So it’s going to be a very robust operation with even the media and civil societies, religious groups and other unions,” he said.

The minister assured that the distribution would be transparent.

” I assure you it’s going to be very transparent. I have seen that robust matrix that has been drawn out.

ADVERTISEMENT

” So as soon as it’s out, we’re going to declare to everybody, what is going to where and how. So at least those issues will be clearly addressed,” he said

On dry season farming, the minister said the second phase of the dry-season farming would also commence next week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG to commence distribution of 42,000mt of grains in Niger State soon

FG to commence distribution of 42,000mt of grains in Niger State soon

Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME registration by 2 weeks due to economic situation

Reps ask JAMB to extend UTME registration by 2 weeks due to economic situation

Soyinka calls for genuine action to restructure Nigeria

Soyinka calls for genuine action to restructure Nigeria

No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

No going back on reforms, I'm ready to fight to ruins, Tinubu declares

If you want to play politics, wait until 2027, Tinubu taunts NLC over strike

If you want to play politics, wait until 2027, Tinubu taunts NLC over strike

You’re not the only voice of the people  — Tinubu berates NLC

You’re not the only voice of the people  — Tinubu berates NLC

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

Lawmakers want secondary school students tested for drugs

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, nurses who left Nigeria

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Displaced persons threaten return to Boko Haram areas due to economic crisis

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap