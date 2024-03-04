FG to begin distribution of grains nationwide this week to address hardship

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari made this known on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Announcing the development via his official Twitter handle, Kyari said he understands the gravity of the economic hardship in the country.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu has approved the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains across the 36 states of the federation.

He said, “Dear Fellow Nigerians, in these trying times, I extend my sincere compassion to those affected by the hardships in the country. I understand the gravity of the situation, especially with the unfortunate event of foodstuff warehouse looting.

“Amidst these challenges, I want to assure you that our commitment to your well-being remains resolute. We shall commence the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains, as approved by Mr President, across the 36 states of the federation as one of the programs to be rolled out this week.”

He added that his ministry would work with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Department of State Security Service to ensure the grains get to the right people.

“We are working hand in hand with NEMA and the DSS to ensure that the grains get to the right people in the right packages and quantities. Furthermore, 58,500 metric tons of milled rice from mega rice millers will also be released into the market for stabilization,” the minister said.

