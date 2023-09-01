ADVERTISEMENT
FG targets 15m poor households for its Conditional Cash Transfer scheme

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation stated that eradicating poverty is one of the eight-point agenda of the president.

President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other principal officers of the National Assembly. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other principal officers of the National Assembly. [Presidency]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CCT programme is aimed at improving household consumption, increasing utilisation of health and nutrition services, and improving schools enrollment and attendance.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, made this known in Abuja during an interactive session with newsmen. Edu said the ministry held discussions with the World Bank to facilitate the implementation of the scheme.

“Eradicating poverty is one of the eight-point agenda of the president. I met with the World Bank and we had very good deliberations, by the grace of God, once we get approval from the president, we will be reaching out to 15 million households.

”It is an average of 5.7 persons per household.

Eu also assured Nigerians of speedy implementation once the Federal Executive Council approves the request.

“We are presenting the memo to the Federal Executive Council on Monday and once we get the approval, we will swing into action.

On the agenda of the ministry, she noted: “We will be coming up with our full agenda of the ministry and what we want to do for Nigerians. The target is to eradicate poverty by 2030 and President Tinubu is committed to this.”

She, therefore, sought the support of the media to inform Nigerians about various humanitarian interventions of government aimed at providing succor to Nigerians.

NAN reports that the CCT is also aimed at improving environmental sanitation and management, asset and financial acquisition and beneficiaries engagement in sustainable livelihood.

News Agency Of Nigeria

