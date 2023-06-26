ADVERTISEMENT
FG suspends Lagos-Ibadan Expressway construction works due to Eid-el-Kabir festivities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced suspension of construction works on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway from Tuesday to Sunday, to ease travels.

“Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, construction activities on this ever busy and very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday, 2nd of July, 2023.

“This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday and minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

“Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.

“Wishing everyone happy Eidel Kabir celebrations,” she said.

Motorists have been facing hectic times on the route, especially in the last few days, due to the ongoing work.

News Agency Of Nigeria

