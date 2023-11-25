ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the minister also inspected the Kiri Dam facility and Dangote Sugar refinery, which are generating water from the dam.

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor [NAN]
Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor [NAN]

Recommended articles

Goronyo disclosed this after an inspection visit to the project site at Kiri, Shelleng Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was under the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA), Yola, and the company handling the project is American West Africa Agro (AWAA).

The minister expressed disappointment over the ongoing project, saying that now is not the time to abandon projects as Nigerians want to see the value of their monies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the time of abandoning projects is over, we are here to galvanise the resources to ensure that whichever contract you are given you must implement the contract because Nigerians must get value for their money.

“There is no way somebody can be awarded a contract and to sleep without implementing it.

“What I did is a clear demonstration that we are on the ground following the bid of contracts we have awarded and making sure are completed and delivered to Nigerian people.

“So, I summoned the contractor to meet me in Abuja on Monday to discuss the issue,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, the Managing Director, UBRBDA, appreciated the minister’s visit to the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however said that there was a lot of room for improvement as water is a highly capital-intensive venture and that is why they are advocating for public-private partnership.

According to him, the Dangote Sugar refinery is yet to tap 60 per cent of the capacity of the water.

NAN reports that the minister also inspected the Kiri Dam facility and Dangote Sugar refinery, which are generating water from the dam.

He also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and Lamido of Adamawa, Dr Barkindo Mustapha.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu tasks new NBCC President on innovation, collaboration

Sanwo-Olu tasks new NBCC President on innovation, collaboration

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Gov Abiodun hails Appeal Court judgment, extends olive branch to opposition

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Police caution APC, NNPP supporters over planned protest in Kano today

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Tinubu appoints 10 board members for Finance Ministry, 2 for Customs

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

One officer doing the job of two - IGP laments inadequate manpower in police force

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

Nigeria lost $1.4bn in 8 years due to CBN ban on 43 items - Cardoso

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

I won't contest against President Tinubu in 2027 - Wike

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Mufti Menk visits Tinubu, says Nigeria can be best country in Africa

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

We're targeting leadership, command chains of terrorists – Military

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

FG targets 2,000 tractors yearly to boost food production

Lt. Col. Abubakar-Surajo Imam [NAN]

Army gets first Professor as NDA promotes Lt. Col. Imam