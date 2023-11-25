Minister angry over handling of ₦128m irrigation project in Adamawa, summons contractor

Goronyo disclosed this after an inspection visit to the project site at Kiri, Shelleng Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project was under the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA), Yola, and the company handling the project is American West Africa Agro (AWAA).

The minister expressed disappointment over the ongoing project, saying that now is not the time to abandon projects as Nigerians want to see the value of their monies.

“I think the time of abandoning projects is over, we are here to galvanise the resources to ensure that whichever contract you are given you must implement the contract because Nigerians must get value for their money.

“There is no way somebody can be awarded a contract and to sleep without implementing it.

“What I did is a clear demonstration that we are on the ground following the bid of contracts we have awarded and making sure are completed and delivered to Nigerian people.

“So, I summoned the contractor to meet me in Abuja on Monday to discuss the issue,” he said.

Alhaji Abubakar Muazu, the Managing Director, UBRBDA, appreciated the minister’s visit to the site.

He however said that there was a lot of room for improvement as water is a highly capital-intensive venture and that is why they are advocating for public-private partnership.

According to him, the Dangote Sugar refinery is yet to tap 60 per cent of the capacity of the water.

NAN reports that the minister also inspected the Kiri Dam facility and Dangote Sugar refinery, which are generating water from the dam.