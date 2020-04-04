The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy said it has not issued any licence for the deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

The ministry said this in a statement on Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a rumour on social media that 5G technology is responsible for the spread of coronavirus all over the world.

The rumour was given some sorts of credence when a former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye in a video urged the Federal Government not to allow installation of 5G masts in Nigeria because of its deadly effect on human health.

Melaye said 5G helps to mobilise flu that comes in the form of coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to this, the ministry in a statement signed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami said the government will not act based on speculation but after due consultation with experts and the public.

The minister further said that said a three-month study trial conducted to review and study the health and security implications of deploying 5G in Nigeria has since been concluded.

He said, “As part of the study trial process, I directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that a team of experts, security agencies and other stakeholders fully participate in the trial process and my office also invited these agencies to participate in the trial.

“His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, places a premium on the welfare, health and security of Nigerians.

“As such, our desire for technological advancement will never be at the expense of the health and welfare of our citizens.”