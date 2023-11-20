FG says modern cassava processing plant will create 1,000 jobs in Ondo

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Dr Jumai Adamu-Tutuwa, said this on Monday at the inauguration of the plant at Igbara-Oke in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Adamu-Tutuwa said that the project was in tandem with the resolve of President Bola Tinubu to enhance food security and take the nation to greater economic height.

She said that the building of the plant was made possible by the technology developed with locally-available raw materials.

She also said that it would enhance productivity for job creation and wealth generation in the state.

Adamu-Tutuwa said that the plant required close to 10 tons of cassava roots on a daily basis and needs over 20 farmers to supply an average of half ton or 500 kg per daily.

She said that the plant had the capacity to promote and enhance rural socio-economic development throughout the cassava value chain with all the stakeholders, including processors, marketers, farmers and transporters, among others.

“It is our firm belief that this plant will enhance capacity of farmers and promote trade and peaceful coexistence in Igbara-Oke Community and it’s environs.

“It will also address the challenges of post harvest losses and wastage of cassava products in the community and Ondo at large.

“The project will build a seamless organisation that is people-centred and technology-driven, motivate farmers and the workforce towards self-development and reliance, career growth, job satisfaction and service delivery.

“And it must be noted that for any country to flourish, it must identify it’s assets and drive value through constant and market-driven innovative research.

“So, Tinubu has repositioned the innovation, science and technology sector as one of the critical components that will transform the nation’s economy from consumption to production geared towards economic diversification and sustainable growth,” she said.

Adamu-Tutuwa, therefore, charged the people of Igbara-Oke Community to make use of the plant judiciously for the development, growth and betterment of the community and state at large.

“If the plant is used accordingly, it will drive value to Nigerian assets; the fertile land of Igbara-Oke, with the determination of take our place at the forefront of industrialisation, productivity, food security and national development,” she said.

The Traditional Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, thanked the Federal Government for building the project in the town.

Agbede said it would go a long way to remove unemployed youths from the streets.

According to him, for the project to be located in Igbara-Oke is a big blessing to the community being the only project of its type in the South-West.

“I want to assure the Federal Government and FIIRO that our community will make judicious use of the project.

“I strongly believe that the project will impact positively on the youths of the community because our youths are happy about it being sited in the community,” Agbede said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that FIIRO and the Igbara-Oke Development Association signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as part of the government’s initiative to support rural development and growth.