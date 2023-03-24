ADVERTISEMENT
FG restates commitment to improving education standard in unity schools

News Agency Of Nigeria

The federal government announced plans to build infrastructure and facilities in 112 unity schools across the country.

Amb Nimota Akanbi
Amb Nimota Akanbi (TheNigerianVoice)

The Chairman of the Governing Board of National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Amb. Nimota Akanbi, gave the assurance during a visit to Federal Government Girls College, Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akanbi was in the college to assess the state of the newly renovated Biology and Agriculture laboratories, a pilot project initiatives of the commission.

She was accompanied on the visit by two members of the governing board, Hajia Habiba Sulyman and Mr Olaoluwa Asubiojo.

Akanbi said the project, which would be replicated across the 112 unity schools nationwide, was part of the federal government’s efforts toward ensuring that teaching and learning was in tandem with best acceptable international practices and standards.

The former Nigeria Ambassador to the Netherlands who expressed satisfaction with the job done said the visit was to ensure that the project was executed in line with the agreed standard and procedures.

Prof. Benjamin Abakpa, the Executive Secretary of NSSEC, urged the school’s management to own the project through optimum usage and maintenance.

He charged the students, regarded as the target beneficiaries of the projects, to avail themselves the opportunities of the renovated laboratories to improve on their studies.

Mr Amasa Abdulateef, a Director in the Kwara Ministry of Education, who represented the state Commissioner for Education, said the projects would assist in no small measure to improve the standard of learning among the students.

He expressed the ministry’s readiness to work with school’s authority in the management of the laboratories to achieve the desired aims and objectives.

Mrs Kyase Samuel, the Principal of the college, expressed the students, staffs and management’s appreciation to the federal government for the recognition accorded the school through the projects.

“We cannot thank you enough for facilitating this laudable initiative of the Federal Government to be piloted in our school.

“We are also using this opportunity to assure you that the project will be given the desired priority and maintenance in order to achieve the set objectives.

“Like Oliver Twist, we are also appealing to you to use your good office to facilitate more of these laudable projects for the benefit of our students,” she said.

