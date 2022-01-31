RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Government, on Monday, reiterated its commitment to effective implementation of Ogoni clean-up project.

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project. [Guardian]
FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project. [Guardian]

Minister of State for Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, said this at a ministerial briefing on the activities of the ministry in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Ikeazor said that the ministry and United Nations for Environmental Programme (UNEP) had conducted an independent assessment of hydrocarbon pollution in Ogoniland.

She said that the UNEP report on the environmental assessment of Ogoniland had been submitted to the Federal Government, adding that the ministry was accelerating the remediation project and expanding on the livelihood programme of the hydrocarbon-impacted communities.

The minister said that the needs assessment forms were targeted at providing artisanal refiners with alternative livelihoods, through acquisition of new skills.

She said that about 500 community youths would be employed as local security at the various Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) sites in Ogoni land water supply.

“In line with UNEP recommendations, our drive to accelerate the provision of potable water to hydrocarbon-impacted communities in Ogoniland is gradually achieving results.

“In May 2021, contractors were mobilised to six sites at Alesa Eleme, Ebubu and Nsisioken, Terrabo, Gokana, Barako/B-Dere/K-Dere and they have achieved significant progress.

“The communities in Alesa, Eleme Local Government Area, are now enjoying potable water supply.

“The process of acquiring additional 14 water projects to cover other communities in Ogoniland is undergoing procurement process.

“The procurement process for the design of Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration, along with an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre, has begun, in line with UNEP recommendations,’’ she said.

Ikeazor also said that Nigeria had developed an energy transition plan which showed a detailed roadmap to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seven by 2030 and net zero by 2060.

According to her, the roadmap highlights the scale of the efforts required for a developing nation to achieve net zero.

The minister said that Nigerian Sovereign Green Bond was issued in line with the country’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP), adding that the bonds were used in financing environmental-friendly projects through debts tied to sustainability targets.

“In collaboration with Energy Commission of Nigeria, through the support and expertise of the United Kingdom government, we launched the Nigeria energy calculator.

“This is as a tool for generating evidence to support intelligent policy-making around energy and climate change.

“The ministry has made considerable progress in addressing environmental concerns in the country.

“This has been made possible through collaboration with other relevant organisations, both national and international, including MDAs, states and local governments,’’ she said.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Mua’zu Sambo, said that his ministry would continue to work with its environment counterpart to ensure that environmental challenges were effectively addressed.

Sambo commended Ikeazor for her commitment to tackling environmental issues, adding that the efforts would help in keeping the environment in safe shape.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

Oil theft: Group drums support for military operations in Niger Delta

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

FG reiterates commitment to Ogoni clean-up project

OAU ASUU to begin strike

OAU ASUU to begin strike

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Judge orders Nigerian Navy to pay entitlements of late Ndubuisi Kanu

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Police to arraign 98 suspected thugs arrested during Ekiti PDP Primary

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Gov Abiodun gives automatic employment, N2m to 2 best graduating OOU students

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

Okorocha says there’s nothing like police brutality in Nigeria

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

NAFDAC calls for more support for herbal medicine development

Trending

Chicago State University confirms Tinubu graduated from the school

APC leader, Bola Tinubu

JAMB announces date for 2022 UTME, DE registration

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board(JAMB), Prof Ishaq Oloyede (Eagle online)

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan

NLC set for nationwide protest despite FG’s suspension of subsidy removal plan. [NLCHeadquarters]

Presidency mocks Gov Ortom over unpaid salaries and pensions in Benue

Governor Samuel Ortom