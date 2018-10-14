Pulse.ng logo
FG publishes name of dead Judge on travel ban list

The government, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, announced that 50 high profile Nigerians have been banned from travelling abroad.

The Federal Government has published the name of a dead Judge on its travel ban list.

The government, on Saturday, October 13, 2018, announced that 50 high profile Nigerians have been banned from travelling abroad.

According to the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the move is in-line with the government’s resolve to fully implement Executive Order Number 6.

The order mandates the forfeiture of all asset as proceeds of corruption pending the final determination by court.

The Cable reports the name of a former chief judge of Enugu state, late Innocent Umezulike was published by the government.

The Executive Order was signed by President Buhari on July 5, 2018, while Umezulike died in June.

The former Enugu state Chief Judge was however arraigned in court in 2017 on corruption charges.

SERAP kicks against travel ban

In its reaction, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) condemned the travel ban.

The organisation also said that the Executive Order is clearly arbitrary, repressive and illegal.

