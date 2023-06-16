ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG provides solar alternative power to cushion effect of subsidy removal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The REA boss said the construction of the solar system at the Ayegbaju Market is about 95 per cent completed and that the power generation of the system is targeted at 30kwp.

Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad. [Vanguard]
Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

Ahmad who was speaking after the inspection of REA’s Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) project in Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo, said the Federal Government, through REA, is setting up alternative solar energy system to cater for electricity undeserved Nigerians.

He also explained that the concept of the EEI project was to provide alternative and clean solar energy to Nigerians, so as to reduce or abolish the use of carbon monoxide petrol-powered generators.

“We came to our Zonal office in Osun and we decided to do a short inspection of the Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) that we have in Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo.

ADVERTISEMENT

We came to see the progress of the work and we are very happy with what we have seen here today.

“The concept is to see how we can work with the market association and most importantly, work with the state government to scale-up solar power supply to the whole market,” he said.

He said the construction of the solar system at the Ayegbaju Market is about 95 per cent completed and that the power generation of the system is targeted at 30kwp.

He said at the pilot phase now, the solar power electricity is being test run on 48 shops and that in the long run, it would be extended to all the shops in the market.

He said with the interaction he had with the leadership of the market, shop owners are interested in the solar power project, as an alternative power source to run their operations/shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have seen is the tremendous interest of the market people in the solar energy alternative, especially using it to replace petrol generators, in the face of subsidy removal,” he said.

He said as a follow up to the inspection and interaction with the market people, he would meet and work with developers, Osun State Government and even the market association, to draw a roadmap of how the project would be sustained and scaled up to cover the entire market.

He said with the solar system initiative, REA has been able to demonstrate a concept of solar power generation and supply, and that they can now bring in and work with other stakeholders to scale it up to the demand of Nigerians who are unserved and underserved with electricity.

“Over 148 sites have been audited directly by REA,” saying “support from partners, such as E-guide and Rockefeller Foundation, will enhance the Energizing Economies Initiative (EEI) project.

“It is from these sites that Ayegbaju International Market, Osogbo, and Abubakar Gumi Market, Kaduna, were selected to deliver the next phase of EEI projects,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they are taking into account the lessons learnt from phases zero and one of the project initiative and would use it as model for sustainable and collaborative projects with state governments and Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

“Once the solar system construction is completed, the State Governments or DisCos, developers, and REA will be able to sit with the Market Associations to sign a multilateral agreement which ensures the long term viability of the project while ensuring energy access to the markets.

“These projects will also provide the much needed relief to businesses in these markets by reducing their dependence on petrol generators while increasing the penetration of renewable energy sources,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Zikoko is now accepting submissions from Nigerian creators worldwide

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Tinubu pays glowing tribute to Senator Nnamani’s wife

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Subsidy Removal: Niger govt to provide free transport for schools pupils

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

Police constable who returned missing $800 to pilgrim gets Hajj seat

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

No religious dominance, superiority in Nigeria - NIREC

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Asari Dokubo says military responsible for oil theft in Nigeria

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

Court orders DSS to grant Emefiele access to his family, Lawyers

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

AIT broadcaster testifies for Obi in petition against Tinubu's victory

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Congress mourns demise of 10 Ijaw youths in road crashes

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory