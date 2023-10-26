FG provides 800 bags of rice, maize to FCT Muslims as palliatives

Alhaji Rabiu Mohammed, the Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), FCT Chapter, confirmed this while handing over the food items to the leadership of the Committee of FCT Imams Initiative on Thursday in Abuja.

He explained that the palliative was meant to cushion the impact of the removal of petroleum subsidy by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“We are here today to distribute the palliatives that the Federal Government actually gave us, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Federal Capital Territory Chapter.

“The Federal Government gave us 600 bags of rice and 200 bags of maize which we are handing over to the Chairman of the Committee of the FCT Imams Initiative, Sheikh Tajudeen Adigun.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has decided to hand over the items for distribution to the people here in the FCT,” said Mohammed.

He said that JNI believes that the Committee of Imams are part of it being the Umbrella of all Muslim organisations in the country.

“The committee of Imams have the structures to reach out to the target beneficiaries across the nooks and crannies of the territory.

“On behalf of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), I wish to handover the items to the chairman of the FCT Committee of Imams so that they can start distribution of the palliatives to the nooks and crannies of the territory.”

Receiving the foodstuff, Adigun said the committee of Imams had agreed to share 80 bags of rice and 30 bags of maize to each area council of the territory.

He said: “There are other organisations that are also going to have their shares of the food items like the Jama’atu Nasral Da’awah and Muslim Community Centre.

“Some food items will actually go to the Imams who are poor. This distribution, as you are seeing, vehicles standing are loading.

“You can see the trucks have started loading and the Imams of each of the area councils are here and their representatives who are going to follow these trucks to their Juma’at mosques.

“And by Zuhur, people are there waiting for them, it is going to be from this point to the point of distribution and it will be distributed in their presence of Emirs of those area councils.”

The cleric commended the federal government for the palliative, noting that Islam encourages Muslims to always appreciate no matter a little gesture done to them.

“We thank the Federal Government for the effort they have done. Nigeria is a big country. We are 200 million and over.

“I think what will cushion the impact of hardship in Nigeria will be a long way distance, but we always appreciate the little the government is doing.