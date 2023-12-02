FG promotes 32,361 personnel across Immigration, Civil Defence, Fire, & Correctional Services

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed details of the promotions through the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 4, 498 of those prompted were personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service out of the 7,000 wardens who sat for the promotion examination.

Also, 4,598 Immigration officers out of 6,544 were promoted, while 1,680 out of 1,698 fire service personnel who sat for the promotion examinations were elevated.

Majority of those promoted were, however, from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) which had 21,385 out of its 25,951 that sat for the promotion examinations coming out successful. The minister said it was the first time in the history of the board that such huge number of officers were promoted.

Tunji-Ojo charged the beneficiaries to commit themselves to the service of the nation.