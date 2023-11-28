FG promises Abia a repaired Aba – Port Harcourt expressway before Christmas

The announcement came on Tuesday during Governor Otti's inspection tour of the road, which has deteriorated significantly, compelling commuters to resort to motorcycles to travel between Aba and Port Harcourt.

The failed section of the expressway has become a thriving ground for motorcyclists, who navigate through bush paths and alternative routes, capitalising on the impassable state of the road.

Governor Otti, who led a team on the inspection, conveyed the assurance from the federal government, stating that efforts were underway to ensure the rehabilitation of the road is completed before the Christmas holiday.

He stated that the move would put an end to the harrowing experiences of the residents who have endured the challenges posed by the road for an extended period.

"I went to inspect the Aba – Port Harcourt Expressway from here all the way to the border town of Obigbo. The promise the federal government made to me was that this road must be rehabilitated and made ready for Christmas," Governor Otti disclosed.

He further highlighted the impact of the road's failure on commuters, noting that the upcoming repairs would significantly improve transportation between Aba and Port Harcourt. Once the rehabilitation is complete, travelers will no longer be compelled to use bush paths that lead to Etche in Imo state.

"As a result, anyone wishing to go to Port Harcourt when that is done will no longer travel through bush paths which lead to Etche in Imo state. From Christmas, you will be able to access Port Harcourt straight from Aba without using bush paths," he affirmed.

Governor Otti urged the people of Abia to continue their hard work, emphasising the positive strides the state has made.

Meanwhile, residents of Aba, who have endured over five years of hardship due to the road's failure, expressed gratitude to the federal government for acknowledging their plight.