FG presents 370.5 tonnes of grains for distribution to vulnerable in Sokoto

The Federal government on Saturday presented 370.5 metric tonnes of grains to the Sokoto State Government for distribution to vulnerable households in the state.

“In line with assessments conducted and reports to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, the President approved the release of 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains.

“This is from the National Strategy Reserve Stock for distribution to all states of the federation and FCT.

“Part of which is today presented to the Sokoto State government which are expected to give succour to the most vulnerable groups of persons,” he said.

Ahmed added that, so far it has been on record that Sokoto state was amongst the worst hit states during the 2022 flood season.

“Furthermore, banditry, economic downturn and pre-harvest food shortage had increased the vulnerability of a segment of the populace in the recent past.

“Let me say that the FG, through NEMA cannot compensate persons impacted by disasters. We cannot compensate people for the traumatic experience suffered in times of disasters.

“Yet, we have to help people to get back on their feet and restart normal life with this type of relief intervention,” he added

The D-G listed the items presented to include, 166 metric tonnes of maize, 142 metric tonnes of sorghum and 62.5 metric tonnes of millet, equivalent to 7,410 bags of 50kgs.

He appealed to the state government to set up Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMCs) in all the 23 LGAs of the state.

According to him, ”the gesture is to take disaster risk management to the grassroots in line with global best practices.”

Receiving the items, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal commended the President for his foresight toward easing the hardship of the vulnerable.

Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mainasara Ahmed, assured that the state government will extend the gesture to the people it was meant for.

He assured that the state government would continue to work closely with NEMA in the state toward easing the condition of the vulnerable.

