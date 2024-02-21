FG pledges to improve infrastructure at nation’s airports

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development made the pledge at the commissioning of Sami-Court Airport hotel, a hospitality project, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Keyamo said his ministry had been working hard to attract the private sector’s participation to boost infrastructure in the nation's airports.

He said Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is one of the new innovations the ministry is bringing on board to improve the sector.

The minister stressed his readiness to partner with the private sector to improve infrastructure in the nation's airports.

Corroborating the minister's position, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said the organisation would continue to change its business models to improve the experiences of passengers in the airport.

Kuku said the minister had given a mandate to FAAN to improve the passengers` experiences at the airports.

She described the commission of the SamiCourt hotel at the Abuja airport as a remarkable event.

Jibrin Otunba, the Executive Director of MRS Holdings Limited, said the hotel was created at the airport to advance passenger’s pleasure and comfort.

