In order to avert the impending labour protest and end the ongoing ASUU strike, the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige is leading the Federal Government delegates on Monday, January 7, 2019, in another meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC)

Since November 4, 2018, Public Universities across the country have been under lock and key as ASUU leaders insisted the ongoing strike won't be called off if the government fails to meets their demands.

Also, labour unions, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have been asking the government to increase the minimum wage from N18,000 to N30,000.

The unions have however threatened to embark on a nationwide protest on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, if the government fails to approve the recommended minimum wage.

Earlier, a meeting held between the government and the union over the planned protest was inconclusive.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting on Friday, January 4, 2019, the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba said the meeting was inconclusive, adding that there were still some issues that needed to be concluded when the union meets the government again.

He said, ''We have had a social dialogue bothering on the national minimum wage, as you are aware; and the meeting decided to adjourn and reconvene on Monday for us to do further consultations before the issues are concluded.’’

However, the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige denied the NLC president's claim saying the meeting didn't end without resolutions.

Ngige said the Federal Government and the labour unions have made substantial progress in their talks in terms of the transmission of the New National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly.