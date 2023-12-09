ADVERTISEMENT
FG warns against use of rapid test-kits for blood screening known for transfusion

News Agency Of Nigeria

This was said was in line with the resolutions made during the 55th National Council on Health to ensure unhindered access to safe blood and blood products.

Prof. Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare [Twitter:@muhammadpate]
Prof. Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, gave the warning at a news conference to commemorate the National Blood Donation day campaign in Abuja.

Pate, represented by Dr Amuno Ogbonna, Director, Tertiary Hospital Division of the Ministry, said this was in line with the resolutions made during the 55th National Council on Health to ensure unhindered access to safe blood and blood products.

He added that the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) had commenced the registration of all Hospital blood banks and Blood Establishments (BES) nationwide for effective regulation of their activities.

I wish to remind all blood safety stakeholders that the use of Enzyme- linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) technique remains the minimum standard for screening of blood meant for transfusion purposes in Nigeria.

"I further wish to reiterate that the continuous use of Rapid test-kits to screen blood meant for blood. transfusion in Nigeria is unacceptable and urge all stakeholders to ensure that they fully comply with this government’s decision,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Eneye Suberu, Acting Director General, NBSC said the occasion was to ensure year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion.

"This campaign is to bring voluntary blood donation to the consciousness of the citizens through sensitisation and public enlightenment activities, and varied forms of media engagement.

“Highlight the need for committed, year-round blood donation, to maintain adequate supplies and achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusion,” he stated.

Mr Mzega Micheal, the highest blood donor, who has donated Seventy six times, urged government to accelerate provision of more donation centres as the fifteen in the country were inadequate.

The 2023 theme, “Blood donation the real act of humanity; Donate blood, give smiles”, highlights the fundamental human values of kindness and altruism which motivate the act of voluntary unpaid blood donation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

