ADVERTISEMENT
Expect darkness in your areas as FG disconnects Discos from national grid over debt

Bayo Wahab

Some Discos are owing the Federal Government and have been served disconnection notice.

Electricity consumers may soon be plunged into darkness as the Federal Government plans to deal with debtor Discos. [Business Post Nigeria]

The disconnection of the debtor Discos will consequently throw millions of Nigerian homes and communities into darkness.

The Market Operator, a division of Transmission Company of Nigeria has reportedly served some of the Discos notices of disconnection from the national grid due to their to failure to make remittances of ancillary services bills.

The development is said to be the reason electricity supply has recently degenerated further across the country.

Confirming the development, Eddy Eje, the Executive Director, of Market Operator has advised the erring Discos to make necessary payments within the 60 days extension of their grace period.

According to ThePunch, the Discos and Gencos listed among the defaulters by the market operator include, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Benin Electricity Distribution Company, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, Ikeja Electric, Jos Electricity Distribution Company, Kaduna Electric, Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, APL Electric Company Aba, Ajaokuta Steel Company- a special electricity customer. The defaulting Gencos are Niger Delta Power Holding Company plants and Paras Energy.

Meanwhile, IBEDC Managing Director/CEO, Kingsley Achife has in a statement confirmed the impending mass disconnection of Discos from the national grid.

Achife said the decision was a result of poor remittances by customers, adding that the action may result in power outages to customers within the IBEDC franchise areas.

“As a revenue collection arm of the electricity value chain, IBEDC sells and distributes electricity generated by the generation companies. However, the company is unable to meet its financial obligations to the electricity value chain due to poor payment and huge outstanding bills by customers.

“We appeal to our esteemed customers to pay their current and outstanding bills to enable IBEDC to meet its obligations to the Market Operator and other parties in the electricity supply industry to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply”, he said.

He urged their customers to note that failure to pay current and outstanding electricity bills may result in disruption of power to their homes, communities, and businesses connected to our network.

ADVERTISEMENT

