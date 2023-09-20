ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

News Agency Of Nigeria
Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Credit: Housing Cable)
Ahmed Dangiwa, Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Credit: Housing Cable)

Dangiwa stated that FG plans to embark on a Stakeholder Engagement Drive with State Governors nationwide towards achieving it.

Recommended articles

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, made the pledge when he received Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State in Abuja on Tuesday.

Since independence, Nigeria has struggled to provide decent housing for its citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inspite of numerous plans, initiatives, projects, and institutions introduced over the past 60 years, progress has been limited.

“With rapid population growth, these unsuccessful or suboptimal efforts have led to the accumulation of a significant housing shortage,’’ the minister said.

Dangiwa said, the housing sector remains far from where it should be in terms of meeting the needs of millions of Nigerians for decent shelter while contributing as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and poverty eradication.

“This is the challenge that President Bola Tinubu has put on my shoulders. With the grace of Allah, I am committed to putting in the hard work necessary to break the jinx of failure and achieve historic success.

“As part of our efforts to achieve this, we have outlined a series of housing reform initiatives in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda for Housing and Urban Development of President Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We plan to embark on a Stakeholder Engagement Drive with State Governors nationwide towards achieving it.

Commending the governor for his achievements within a short time, Dangiwa solicited the support of the indigenes of Katsina to ensure the Radda-led administration transforms the state.

His tireless efforts in improving security, education, agriculture, infrastructural development, and the welfare of our citizens is a testament to his vision for a prosperous Katsina.

‘As a fellow son of Katsina state, I am immensely proud of the momentum of achievements that he has recorded in such a short time and I pray to the Almighty to continue to grant him the wisdom, understanding, and good health to transform our state.

“As the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, I approach my work with the full understanding of the huge responsibility that accompanies it,’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister encouraged Gov. Radda to deepen collaboration with key housing agencies, including the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Federal Housing Authority, and the Family Homes Funds, to increase access to affordable housing for Katsina indigenes.

Earlier, Radda said that the provision of affordable housing remains part of its priority programmes to improve the lives of its citizens. According to the governor, Katsina state is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to open the cities in the state.

“Urban renewal is one of the major priority of our administration.

“We want to expand our city, we are in the process of developing Katsina master plan which has expired in the last 30 years.

“So, urban renewal is one of the major focus of our administration and affordable housing to serve the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, we are thinking collaboration with the Housing and Urban Development Ministry to tap from your experiences to help us in achieving our goal of renewing our cities and towns in the state,’’ Radda stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

FG is passionate, committed to solving housing deficit in Nigeria - Dangiwa

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death very unfortunate - Jandor

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

Tinubu audaciously demands respect for Africa from the world on UNGA stage [Editor's Opinion]

IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

IOM, FG repatriates 155 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

Speaker Abbas calls for creation of Legislative Aides Directorate

Speaker Abbas calls for creation of Legislative Aides Directorate

Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

Ooni supports micro, small medium enterprises (MSMEs) with ₦250m

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

Police calls on all illegal gun owners to voluntarily surrender firearms

Police calls on all illegal gun owners to voluntarily surrender firearms

Pulse Sports

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis