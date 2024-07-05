ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that the new development will raise the level of services, improve traffic of the transaction and develop infrastructure.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]
Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake [Twitter:@AlakeDele]

Recommended articles

Dr Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the new charges on Thursday in Abuja, expressed concerns over non-remittance by some operators.

Alake said that mining operators in the industry were making huge amounts of money but refused to remit to the Federal Government.

“Today, we are taking a major step in the efforts to implement the seven-point agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to position the sector for economic consolidation by announcing a new regime of rates and charges for various services of the department and agencies of the ministry.’’

The minister said the development was given the introduction of qualitative measures being implemented in recent times. He added that it would raise the level of the services; improve traffic of the transaction and develop infrastructure.

“For instance, we supervised the successful implementation and conclusion of the mineral sector support for economic diversification mind-diver project.’’

He said the mining sector involved the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO)–the agency responsible for licencing which acquired the new mining information system, Electronic Mining Cadastre System, EMC+ portal.

“This enables 24 hours application and administration system that accelerated the rate of application and access of applicants to MCO, adding that the system had improved transparency."

ADVERTISEMENT

Alake said the system would also encourage more interest and boost participation in the sector; thereby giving the stakeholders confidence to invest in the sector. He said that the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) had acquired an integrated base of data accessible to the public.

“The stakeholders have been enjoying the mining sector; it is therefore equitable that those who invest in the mining sector and make profits from it should be on the front lines of government’s efforts to recoup rather than pass it to poor Nigerians.’’

Alake said that there were about 268 items in the rates regime, adding that it would be difficult to mention all the items.

“The major highlights are as follows: under the new regime, investors applying for a mining lease license will pay ₦3 million, while Small Scale Mining Lease (SSML) applicants will pay ₦300,000 for the first two cadastral units.

“The cost to obtain an Exploration Licence (EL) is ₦600, 000 for the first 100 cadastral units.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed others as a Quarry lease and reconnaissance permit which attracted ₦300,000.

“The aim is to discourage speculation and address the paucity of funds, limiting the Federal Government’s capacity to improve ease of doing business in the sector.

“The new rate, which affects 268 items in the industry, includes an annual service fee of ₦31, 500 for the first time.

“Also, ₦260,000 for a Small Scale Mining License (SSML), ₦500,000 for a Quarry Lease, and ₦1,250,000 for firms operating with a Mining Lease.

“Following the renewal of licenses, the rates for the respective categories will be ₦42, 000,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alake said also listed an exploration licence, ₦420,000 for an SSML ₦1.5 million for a mining Lease and ₦1 million for a quarry lease.

“Other services affected by the new regulations include mineral title applications of the MCO, alongside the transfer, enlargement, surrender, and consolidation of mineral titles.’’

According to Alake, the new regulations seek to maximise royalties from critical minerals like lithium and gold to boost the nation’s revenue base and contribute significantly to economic development.

“In the new rates regime, lithium ore lepidolite at the current market value of ₦600,000 per tonne attracts an ₦18,000 royalty per tonne.

“Kunzite with a current market value of ₦3 million per tonne, attracts a ₦90,000 royalty per tonne, while lithium ore spodumene with a current market value of ₦316,667 per tonne, attracts a ₦9,500 royalty per tonne,’’ he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the rates review also affected services rendered by the MCO and the NGSA. According to the minister, the new rates regime takes immediate effect.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Opposition lawmakers advise sacked Rivers lawmakers not to pressure judiciary

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

Gov Sani restores traditional ruler dethroned by El-Rufai

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

18 months after inauguration, Agbara Fire Station stays locked without equipment

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Governor Idris declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year in Kebbi

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Mining operators make huge profits but refuse to give FG hence rate hike - Alake

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

Samoa Agreement: All you need to know about the controversial treaty signed by Tinubu

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

NCAA suspends 10 private jets for failing to comply with recertification process

We won't work against Tinubu's policies - Tanker drivers

We won't work against Tinubu's policies - Tanker drivers

Tinubu suffers backlash over alleged pro-LGBTQ Samoan treaty

Tinubu suffers backlash over alleged pro-LGBTQ Samoan treaty

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state (PM News)

Gombe Gov suspends councillor, village head for allegedly stealing transformer

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

Tinubu appoints 8 new Federal Permanent Secretaries

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina