ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arogundade said the purpose of the programme was to boost the potential of youths for economic development.

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses
FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

Recommended articles

Abiola Arogundade, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, announced this on Saturday in Abuja.

She spoke at the official closing of the Unlock Training Programme and the award of grants and Solar Kiosks, as well as a certificate of completion to deserving participants.

Arogundade explained that the programme was the outcome of a six-week campaign initiated by her office, during which Nigerian youths were asked to record and submit a one-minute video on their current technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the youths were also asked to drop a video of what their plans were, for the future on such skills and how they wanted the government to assist them in achieving their goals.

Arogundade said the purpose of the programme was to boost the potential of youths for economic development.

“At the end of that campaign, we trained about 10,000 participants in a 10-day intensive training session on how to write and execute business plans.

“During the programme, both online and physical participants were trained on the components of a good business plan, including executive summary, and business overview.

“And marketing strategies, pricing and money and risk management among others, after the course, participants were asked to write and submit business plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, we are giving out 500,000 grants, each to 120 winners with the best business plans,” she said.

She added that her office was also giving out honorary awards to 80 persons seen to be doing well in their technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills, but needed support to upscale their businesses.

She, therefore, expressed optimism that the grants would serve as an incentive for progress in their businesses going forward.

“We would like to also say that this is one of our many programmes in supporting skills and enterprise and we intend to continue to do so in our office.

“So, if you are not a winner today, please continue to apply to participate in our future programmes,” the presidential aide said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed appreciation to all the ministers and other stakeholders, who in one way or the other, encouraged technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education across Nigeria.

Arogundade congratulated the participants for their successful completion of the programmes and the honorary winners for their dedication to the development of technical and vocational skills in the country.

“We have no doubt that you learnt very valuable lessons on how to conduct businesses henceforth and to that extent, we celebrate you today, you are all winners,” she said.

She assured that President Tinubu was thinking about Nigerian youths, not just because of the programme, but because of the numerous initiatives he was creating across the country to promote skills acquisition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Certificate of Completion was given to all participants, who completed the training to assist, especially, new start-ups in registering their companies with the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC).

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN also reports that the Providus Bank was also on the ground to issue incorporation certificates and credit the winners with their N500,000 grants.

Four solar kiosks designed for hairdressing, catering and food vending and general purposes, were also given to some of the winners to support their business development.

The kiosks were also equipped with sockets for phone charging and spaces for POS and other businesses.

Arogundade said the kiosks were among the job creation projects, designed as part of contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the event, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, while congratulating Arogundade for the programme, appealed to winners of the grant and other facilities to effectively utilise them.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also encouraged youths to embrace skills acquisition, saying that it was the way to go to make ends meet.

Some of the winners, who spoke to NAN, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, saying the initiative was a lifesaver.

“We thank the President for this great opportunity and for giving hope to our youths, it shows that with him, there is indeed hope for youths in the country,” Ms Oluwaseun Kekere-ekun said.

Kekere-Okun, who was one of the resource persons, said the programme was a fantastic opportunity to ignite the entrepreneurial skills of youths in the country.

She advised that in going into businesses, youths should start small, dream big, stay consistent and remain focused.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

Lassa fever cases rise significantly with 162 deaths in 2024

Lassa fever cases rise significantly with 162 deaths in 2024

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike [PBS]

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike