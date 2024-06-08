FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

Abiola Arogundade, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, announced this on Saturday in Abuja.

She spoke at the official closing of the Unlock Training Programme and the award of grants and Solar Kiosks, as well as a certificate of completion to deserving participants.

Arogundade explained that the programme was the outcome of a six-week campaign initiated by her office, during which Nigerian youths were asked to record and submit a one-minute video on their current technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills.

She said that the youths were also asked to drop a video of what their plans were, for the future on such skills and how they wanted the government to assist them in achieving their goals.

Arogundade said the purpose of the programme was to boost the potential of youths for economic development.

“At the end of that campaign, we trained about 10,000 participants in a 10-day intensive training session on how to write and execute business plans.

“During the programme, both online and physical participants were trained on the components of a good business plan, including executive summary, and business overview.

“And marketing strategies, pricing and money and risk management among others, after the course, participants were asked to write and submit business plans.

“Today, we are giving out ₦500,000 grants, each to 120 winners with the best business plans,” she said.

She added that her office was also giving out honorary awards to 80 persons seen to be doing well in their technical, vocational and entrepreneurship skills, but needed support to upscale their businesses.

She, therefore, expressed optimism that the grants would serve as an incentive for progress in their businesses going forward.

“We would like to also say that this is one of our many programmes in supporting skills and enterprise and we intend to continue to do so in our office.

“So, if you are not a winner today, please continue to apply to participate in our future programmes,” the presidential aide said.

She expressed appreciation to all the ministers and other stakeholders, who in one way or the other, encouraged technical, vocational and entrepreneurship education across Nigeria.

Arogundade congratulated the participants for their successful completion of the programmes and the honorary winners for their dedication to the development of technical and vocational skills in the country.

“We have no doubt that you learnt very valuable lessons on how to conduct businesses henceforth and to that extent, we celebrate you today, you are all winners,” she said.

She assured that President Tinubu was thinking about Nigerian youths, not just because of the programme, but because of the numerous initiatives he was creating across the country to promote skills acquisition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Certificate of Completion was given to all participants, who completed the training to assist, especially, new start-ups in registering their companies with the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC).

NAN also reports that the Providus Bank was also on the ground to issue incorporation certificates and credit the winners with their N500,000 grants.

Four solar kiosks designed for hairdressing, catering and food vending and general purposes, were also given to some of the winners to support their business development.

The kiosks were also equipped with sockets for phone charging and spaces for POS and other businesses.

Arogundade said the kiosks were among the job creation projects, designed as part of contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at the event, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, while congratulating Arogundade for the programme, appealed to winners of the grant and other facilities to effectively utilise them.

He also encouraged youths to embrace skills acquisition, saying that it was the way to go to make ends meet.

Some of the winners, who spoke to NAN, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu, saying the initiative was a lifesaver.

“We thank the President for this great opportunity and for giving hope to our youths, it shows that with him, there is indeed hope for youths in the country,” Ms Oluwaseun Kekere-ekun said.

Kekere-Okun, who was one of the resource persons, said the programme was a fantastic opportunity to ignite the entrepreneurial skills of youths in the country.