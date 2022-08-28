RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG expresses satisfaction with level of work on Kano-Zaria road

The Federal Government has expressed satisfaction with the increased pace of work on the Kano-Zaria dual carriageway.

El-Yakub said that the aim of reconstruction was to improve access, enhance economic activities between northern and southern part of the country, as well as international trade linking some African countries.

“I am happy with the quality and level of ongoing project and soon it will be completed within the stipulated period.

“The Muhammadu Buhari led-administration is undertaking various infrastructure in all the geo-political zones of the federation to ensure that all his campaign promises are being fulfilled.

“A lay-by has also been constructed to enable vehicle park and pick passengers and when their vehicle develop faults,” he said.

El-Yakub said that the contractor had done a lot in the reconstruction of the Kano-Zaria Road, adding that over 1,000 youths had been employed so far.

He urged the contractor to employ more indigenous engineers, both permanent and casual appointments, to groom them on how to handle future project in the country.

The minister urged the Kano state Local Government chairmen to partner with the ministry to stop truck drivers from parking on road shoulders to save lives.

He said many truck drivers were on the habit of washing trucks on road shoulders, adding that it was affecting the project.

The minister also appealed to the general public to cooperate with the contractor and ensure they use the road judiciously after construction.

