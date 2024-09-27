FG explains why work has slowed down on Lagos-Calabar Highway construction

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Korede Kesha, said this while inspecting the progress of works on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and other road projects on Thursday in Lagos.

Kesha also expressed optimism about the progress of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

She said, “So, we are here to see that the contractor has commenced work and what we can see is that the work is very encouraging.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The contractor may seem slow due to the need to allow for sand settlement in the swampy terrain.

“And for us to do any meaningful construction that will last the test of time, there is the need for us to allow for adequate settlement to prevent the road from collapsing in the future.

“So, that’s why it seems as if the contractor is slow, the contractor can fire and cover one kilometre per day.

“We would have finished the concreting on this road, but we are just allowing it because it lies in the swamp.

“All the sections that are in this swamp we are not in a hurry to do them; it’s one thing to want to rush to do something, it’s another thing to be doing the right and the good thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kesha, however, noted that the capacity of the contractors was not in doubt.

“So, since the contractor's capacity is not in doubt, and they can do one kilometre per day of concreting, we don’t have any doubts about that,” she added.

She noted that during the construction of the road, the engineers encountered a significant amount of landfill in the Oniru area.

This landfill, she said, was not expected based on previous subsoil investigations, which are typically conducted on smaller sections of the road rather than the entire 103-kilometre stretch.

Kesha said that the unexpected discovery of the landfill had slowed down the construction process, as the engineers needed to remove the landfill and ensure a stable foundation before continuing with the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also emphasised that the project was on schedule and funding was not a constraint, stressing that the contractor could complete the project.

The federal controller of works also mentioned that the project had faced challenges due to the need to reroute the road in some areas to avoid residential areas and minimise disruption to residents.

She said, “The project has faced numerous challenges, which is expected for a project of this scale.

”As we are constructing through a densely populated area, there have been disruptions such as noise and traffic congestion.

“We have made efforts to minimise these disruptions and accommodate the needs of residents. This has included adjusting the road’s alignment in certain areas to avoid residential properties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand that these changes may cause inconvenience, but they are necessary to balance the project’s goals with the well-being of the community.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 700km Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project is designed to connect Lagos to Cross River, passing through the coastal states of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom, before culminating in Cross River.