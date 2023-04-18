The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

News Agency Of Nigeria

Among the evacuees are 49 Males, 48 Females, 8 children and 2 infants".

FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya (NAN)
FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya (NAN)

Recommended articles

Amb. Kabiru Musa, Charge D’affiares en titre of the Nigerian Mission in Libya in a statement on Tuesday said that the evacuees would arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Tuesday.

“The federal government in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have successfully carried out four evacuation exercise, repatriating about 700 stranded Nigerians from Libya in 2023 already.

“107 stranded Nigerians departed Misrata International Airport aboard chattered flight No.UZ189 at 13.15 local time and are expected to arrive the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos same Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Among the evacuees are 49 Males, 48 Females, 8 children and 2 infants.

“Nigeria with the support of the IOM will continue to intensify efforts to rescue, protect and ensure the safe return of all stranded migrants in Libya,” Musa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as a transit country, thousands of Nigerian migrants have remained trapped in different parts of Libya after failed attempts to proceed to their destination countries through irregular routes.

Some of them are willing participants of irregular migration, others trafficked, while others smuggled.

As the Nigerian government continues to clamp and prosecute human traffickers, it reiterated commitments to ensure the safe return and reintegration of those stranded in Libya and willing to return home.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

I won’t give up until I reclaim your mandate - Obi assures his supporters

FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

PDP governors’ forum congratulates Fintiri on re-election

PDP governors’ forum congratulates Fintiri on re-election

INEC declares Fintiri winner of controversial Adamawa gov election

INEC declares Fintiri winner of controversial Adamawa gov election

84,000 candidates write rescheduled mock UMTE in 387 centres

84,000 candidates write rescheduled mock UMTE in 387 centres

Ikpeazu inaugurates 24-man transition committee

Ikpeazu inaugurates 24-man transition committee

INEC resumes collation of Adamawa Governorship election results

INEC resumes collation of Adamawa Governorship election results

Binani's lawsuit to force INEC to declare her Adamawa governor-elect hits roadblock

Binani's lawsuit to force INEC to declare her Adamawa governor-elect hits roadblock

Amotekun secures release of man kidnapped from Fulani settlement

Amotekun secures release of man kidnapped from Fulani settlement

Pulse Sports

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Revealed: Who is the Highest-paid player in every Premier League club [2023]?

Revealed: Who is the Highest-paid player in every Premier League club [2023]?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

Omoyele Sowore and Peter Obi

There's something suspicious - Sowore reacts to Obi's detainment in UK