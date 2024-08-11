FG establishes feedback mechanism with Nigerians after nationwide protest

Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Community Engagement, North Central, disclosed this during a town hall meeting with the people of Niger, on Sunday in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the meeting was tagged; ”Presidential Community Engagement and Feedback Gathering.’

“We are here to listen to your challenges, your concerns, and your aspirations. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us understand what is working and where we need to do more.

“We want to keep you informed about the ongoing and upcoming initiatives. Transparency is key to good governance, and we must ensure that you are fully aware of the steps being taken to improve your lives,” she said.

According to her, the Federal Government is seeking citizens’ participation because it cannot achieve growth and development alone.

”Together we can create sustainable solutions that reflect our collective will and shared goals,” she said.

Essiet further said that in the last 14 months, the Federal Government had made significant strides in revamping the economy, improving infrastructure, youth empowerment and regenerating the agriculture sector for increased food production.

NAN reports that speakers at the meeting all decried the current high cost of living, and called on federal and state governments to utilise the proceeds from fuel subsidy removal to improve the living standards of citizens and also develop the country.

They also called on the government to develop institutions that would curb corruption and tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

Malam Ibrahim Aliyu, a resident of Minna, appealed to the Federal Government to reduce the prices of all petroleum products and foodstuffs in the market.

Aliyu also urged the government to urgently complete the dualisation of Minna-Abuja road, to enhance socio-economic activities.

Habila Diko, Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Niger, argued that the money realised from fuel subsidy removal was enough to tackle the current economic hardships if properly harnessed.

Diko blamed the ”End Bad Governance” protest on the past and current mistakes of the country’s leaders.

Also, Mrs Justina Yakubu, the State president, National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), advised the three tiers of government to do more in empowering women and youths to tackle the current economic hardship.