FG eager to partner with Enugu on development – Akpabio

This was disclosed by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who led a Federal Government delegation to the funeral of Lady Jane Nnamani, wife of the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani, on Saturday in Enugu.

Speaking when he led the delegation on a courtesy visit to Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, at the Government House, Akpabio stressed that election was over and it was time for governance, which called for cooperation across party lines.

“It is customary that coming to a place like this, we should pay you respect and to assure you that the government, which sent us to console Sen. Ken Nnamani and the good people of Enugu State, would require your cooperation.

“The cooperation of all the stakeholders and practitioners of governance in Nigeria, irrespective of political parties, in order to develop the country and in the renewed hope of the administration, we want to work with you.

“We believe that time for election has passed and now is time for governance. The president’s interest is to work with all the states in Nigeria, and we can focus on the two most important issues: revitalising the economy, and securing the lives and property of our people,” Akpabio said.

Responding, Gov. Mbah assured the delegation of the readiness of his administration and the people of Enugu to collaborate with the government at the centre for the good of the state and the nation.

“We are hoping that the partnership and the collaboration you made reference to is one that we are going to grab.

“When we addressed our people, we expressed humongous vision; vision that was anchored on collaboration and partnership.

“That was why I spared no time in going to have a meeting with the President to get his buy-in into the vision we expressed to our people. We also talked about the security of lives and property,” Gov. Mbah said.

He commended the FG for its readiness to work with all stakeholders across party divides to move the nation forward.

Among the delegation are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.